Nothing Better Than a Clear Bike Trail After a Big Blizzard

Here's a good indication that we live in a bike city -- the trail system was plowed on Sunday afternoon following a blizzard that dumped more than a foot of wet snow on the city.

The street in front of my house didn't get plowed until Sunday (April 15) evening -- I'm fine with that, it was a big job -- so when I headed out to run some errands I didn't expect to find the bike trail cleared.

But it was. Thank you Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation .

It wasn't that many years ago we'd wait for a couple days until the parks department put a blade to the bike trail. It was lower on the priority list after parking lots and such.

That changed at some point and now it's a high priority. That's fantastic and recognizes the importance of the 30 miles of paved trail, not just for recreation, but for transportation.

So a big thank you to SFP&R.

