Not Exactly Friends before, Even Less So after Sioux Falls Robbery at Knife-point

An acquaintance left an unfavorable impression by pulling a weapon early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls and police were able to track down the suspect. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened around 3:45 AM at a home in the 700 block of North Covell Avenue.

“Our victim heard a noise at his door. When he opened the door, there was a person outside that he knows. That guy had a knife and threatened him. The suspect walked into the home, saw some cash and a cell phone that was sitting there grabbed it and took off.”

Since the victim knew who committed the crime, police had a relatively easy in finding the suspect about 24 hours later in an area farther north near Rice Street and Elmwood Avenue. Police arrested 22-year old Trenton Quinn Oka of Sioux Falls who is facing a charge of first-degree robbery.