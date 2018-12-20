Governor-elect Kristi Noem has announced that Dr. Ben Jones will join her administration as Interim Secretary of Education.

“There’s no better place to grow up than South Dakota, but we must do better to equip the next generation with the tools they need to thrive,” said Noem. “Ben Jones is an experienced voice and trusted leader in South Dakota education. Together, we’ll look for innovative ways to strengthen our systems, work to improve K-12 outcomes, and make our education programs more applicable to the modern workforce.”

Jones holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of Kansas. Now serving as the Dean of Dakota State University’s College of Arts and Sciences. Jones oversees more than 50 full-time and adjunct faculty members.

Jones, a De Smet native, now lives in Sioux Falls with his wife and three children.

Earlier today Noem named Kim Vanneman as Secretary of Agriculture.