No Makeup Game Set for Nebraska and Akron

On Saturday night, rain and thunderstorms forced the cancellation of the Huskers game against the Akron Zips in Lincoln, NE.

There was a lengthy delay that kept getting pushed back because of lighting and heavy rain in the area.

During the week, Nebraska officials believed they would have a few hours to fit the game in but when the weather changed, it left everyone involved with a lack of control of the outcome.

Eventually, the news came of the cancelation and because of logistical issues, the Akron football team wasn't able to make accommodations to play the game on Sunday.

At this time there is no date to make up the game.

Nebraska will host Colorado next Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Buffalos are 1-0 after their week 1 win over in state rival Colorado State.