No Flu Shot Again? Maybe This Will Change Your Mind

Not everyone gets a flu shot even though health experts recommend it. And that's cool. It's up to you. But here's an interesting nugget dropped from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday: last year, the flu killed over 80,000 people - the highest toll in over 4 decades.

According to NBC News, the flu's death toll was the highest since the winter of 1976 - 1977.

Making a bad year even worse, was the fact that the flu vaccine just didn't work very well. The flu strain was particularly resilient and experts admit, "they missed it."

Again, the flu shot is totally up to you, but keep in mind that health experts still say getting a flu shot is recommended. If you do happen to get sick this winter, the vaccination can make symptoms much less severe and may reduce your downtime so you can get back to doing what we love. Like shoveling snow.