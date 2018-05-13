No Charges in Car Hitting Intoxicated Pedestrian in Sioux Falls

A person hit by a car early morning Saturday (May 12) may have been the result of an intoxicated individual stepping out in front of an oncoming car.

According to Sergeant Michael Olson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, at approximately 12:35 AM "Officers of the Sioux Falls Police Department were dispatched to the area of W. 12th St and S. Valley View Road in Sioux Falls for a Car vs Pedestrian accident," said Olson in a released statement. "Upon arrival they found an adult male lying unconscious in the roadway. He was being tended to by several witnesses and the driver of the car who had struck him."

The male victim was transported to Sanford Hospital for medical treatment. The Sioux Falls Police Department’s Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to conduct the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

"The preliminary investigation showed that the victim was possibly intoxicated and crossing West 12th Street, in the middle of the block, just east of South Valley View Road. As he crossed the road he stepped into the path of a vehicle that was headed east on West12 St." said Olson.

In later contact with the hospital, the man's injuries were upgraded to non-life threatening. No citations were issued to the driver or pedestrian as of Sunday. (May 13)

