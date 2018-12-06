No. 18 Iowa cruises past Iowa State, 98-84

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 22-point loss at Michigan State left many wondering if the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes were for real.

Iowa answered its critics on Thursday night by stomping archrival Iowa State — almost literally — to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and the Hawkeyes cruised to a 98-84 victory in a game marked by skirmishes in the first half and after the whistle.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

"We wanted to establish our running game. We wanted to establish our ability to move the ball, and get a lot of people involved — and then we had to rebound," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer's 3-pointer early in the second half. Baer, who finished 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, then buried another 3 to make it 68-49.

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker briefly pulled the Cyclones (7-2) within eight with 6:05 left, but Iowa responded with eight quick points to put the game out of reach.

Horton-Tucker scored 21 points and Marial Shayok had 19 for Iowa State, which had won its previous four games.

"We missed some bunnies. We could have scored 90. But you can't give up 98 and win on the road anywhere," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.

Iowa junior Cordell Pemsl, who had planned to redshirt this season, made a surprise return to the lineup and had eight points and six boards off the bench. Freshman Joe Wieskamp also played after spraining his ankle in Monday's 90-68 loss at Michigan State and had seven points.

