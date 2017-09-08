NFL Week 1 Games That Will Be Shown Locally in Sioux Falls

For those that don't have the NFL Sunday Ticket package, or don't like watching NFL Red Zone, here's the games you can see this weekend on cable.

FOX (KTTW) will have the first doubleheader of the NFL season. The two games shown on their network will feature two NFC North teams (no surprise).

12:00 - Atlanta @ Chicago

3:25 - Seattle @ Green Bay (heard locally on ESPN 99.1)

CBS (KELO-TV) has just a single game this week. With no NFC North teams, Denver, or Kansas City appearing on the CBS slate, the choice is ultimately left into the lead game on the network that day.

12:00 - Oakland @ Tennessee

Sunday Night Football will broadcast nationwide on NBC (KDLT) featuring the Giants and Cowboys. Monday Night Football (ESPN) features a doubleheader between the Saints/Vikings (6:00) and Chargers/Broncos (9:20).