Dress rehearsal week for the NFL has arrived and nine Week 3 preseason games will be available to watch live in the Sioux Falls market.

NFL teams will be preparing themselves for the regular season as we typically see most starters play a full half or so during the third week of the preseason. That is also true in regards to the television networks. CBS, FOX, and NBC will all broadcast games nationwide this weekend leading to extra games being available in the market.

The week will begin on Thursday Night when FOX debuts their new Thursday Night Football package with a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. Friday sees one nationally televised game along with local broadcasts of the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Saturday's slate of games will resemble a standard NFL Sunday. NFL Network will carry a 12:00 and 3:00 game. CBS will then have their second national broadcast of the weekend on Saturday night as the Saints travel to Los Angeles.

The third preseason week will conclude on Sunday with a late afternoon game on FOX and a Sunday Night Football game on NBC.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Games That Will Be On TV in Sioux Falls

Thursday, August 23: Philadelphia @ Cleveland, 7:00, FOX

Friday, August 24: Detroit @ Tampa Bay, 7:00, CBS

Friday, August 24: Seattle @ Minnesota, 7:00, The CW Sioux Falls

Friday, August 24: Green Bay @ Oakland, 9:30, KDLT

Saturday, August 25: Kansas City @ Chicago, 12:00, NFL Network

Saturday, August 25: Tennessee @ Pittsburgh, 3:00, NFL Network

Saturday, August 25: New Orleans @ Los Angeles Chargers, 7:00, CBS

Sunday, August 26: Cincinnati @ Buffalo, 3:00, FOX

Sunday, August 26: Arizona @ Dallas, 7:00, NBC

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. NFL distribution maps and schedules are put out by the staff at 506Sports . Preseason schedules and times can also be found through KSFY-TV (Minnesota Vikings), and KDLT-TV (Green Bay Packers).

