News Anchor Vomits After Eating World’s Hottest Chip

So, what really happened on TV this morning with the "one chip challenge?" I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip. I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley. Oh, and did I mention I shared the chip with my producer Scott Elliott? CRAZY! I wouldn't recommend it.