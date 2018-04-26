New York Yankees Impressive Streak Continues Against Minnesota

Another trip to New York and another time the Minnesota Twins were swept. At this rate they might as well just forfeit those games.

It has been an amazing run...if you can even call it that. The Twins have struggled against the Yankees throughout history, but it seems like it's been even worse since 2000. Their most recent four-game trip has ended with four losses.

New York has now won eight straight games over Minnesota and that includes the AL Wild Card game from last season. The Yankees are 366-257 against the Twins since 1961 and are 192-116 when playing in New York.

It should come as no surprise but the Twins' lowest winning percentage against opponents is against both New York teams. Minnesota is 7-11 overall against the Mets and have lost seven in a row to them. Minnesota has won just 39% of games against the Mets and 40% against the Yankees according to Mcubed/Retrosheet.

One thing is pretty consistent. Minnesota is always happy to get away from anything that says New York on it.