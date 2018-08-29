New York Jets Trade Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees has a new backup as Teddy Bridgewater has been acquired by the New Orleans Saints.

Bridgewater entered the NFL in 2014 after being drafted 32nd overall that year by the Minnesota Vikings. He made his NFL regular season debut against the Saints in 2014 throwing for 150 yards in relief of injured starter Matt Cassel.

Just a few years later, a massive knee surgery, and a training camp stint with the New York Jets, Teddy Bridgewater is returning to the city in which he made his first NFL regular season appearance. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets have traded Bridgewater to the Saints for a 3rd round pick in 2019.

The Jets signed Bridgewater this offseason with a $500,000 signing bonus. Essentially the Jets have paid $500,000 for a 3rd round pick in 2019 with the trade of Bridgewater.

Now Teddy will have the opportunity to backup one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Drew Brees. Brees recently signed a new two-year contract that runs through the 2020 season.

Through his career, Bridgewater has appeared in 30 games and has thrown for 6,150 yards. He holds a 28-22 touchdown to interception ratio, and averages a passer rating of 86.3.

SEE ALSO: