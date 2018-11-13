SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Manning showed he still has what it takes to lead the kind of game-winning drive that earned him two Super Bowl MVP awards. Manning delivered against the 49ers (2-8) to give New York a much-needed win.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Image

Manning capped a 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 53 seconds left and the New York Giants snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23 on Monday night.

Manning threw two TD passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and then engineered the late game-winning drive with help from a pair of third-down penalties against Malcolm Smith and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Saquon Barkley ran for 67 yards and added 33 receiving to join Eric Dickerson as the only players since the merger to gain at least 100 yards from scrimmage in eight of their first nine career games.

Next up for the Giants back home with Tampa Bay on Sunday. San Francisco travels to Tampa Bay on November 25.