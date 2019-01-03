New Turf to be Installed at US Bank Stadium

Maybe new turf can help the Minnesota Vikings get back to the postseason in 2019...

That is at least part of the hope with the installation of new turf into US Bank Stadium, as the old turf is being replaced.

The original artificial turf was installed in 2016 when the stadium was built and after countless games, a Super Bowl and many other events, the folks in charge have decided to replace it.

According to reports, this is a normal routine in regards to maintenance of such a venue and the funds will be used from their capital reserve to fund the project and will likely cost more than $1 million.

Overall, they will be replacing approxamently 100,000 square feet of turf inside US Bank Stadium.

For Vikings fans sake, I sure hope this new turf can be their good luck charm to get back to the postseason next year.