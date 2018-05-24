New Study Shows It’s Good to Sleep In

Clipart

According to a new study, if you're not getting enough sleep during the week it may be possible to make up for it on the weekend. The study challenges the common belief that you can't make up for lost sleep.

Researchers in Stockholm followed nearly 49-thousand people under the age of 65 for 13 years. They compared those who averaged seven hours of sleep during the week to people who didn't.

Those averaging fewer than five hours a night had a higher mortality rate. But there was no difference in mortality if those fewer-than-five-hour sleepers got more than nine hours of sleep on the weekends.

The conclusion - sleeping in on the weekend may compensate for not getting enough sleep during the work week.

Sounds to me like it's worth a try. Night, night!

To read more on the study go to the Journal of Sleep Research website.

