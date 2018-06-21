New South Dakota Veteran Plates Available in July

Starting July 1st, a new specialty licence plate will be available from the South Dakota Department of Revenue. A woman veteran plate will be available to any female veteran owner of a motor vehicle or motorcycle who has a valid South Dakota driver’s license.

Applicants for the woman veteran plate must sign an affidavit stating that she is an honorably discharged veteran who has served on active duty in the armed forces of the U.S.

Another new licence plate option will be available for South Dakota motorcycle owners. South Dakotans may use an original South Dakota motorcycle license plate. The plates must be in good condition and from the same year as the vehicle.

“With the addition of the personalized rear only plate, woman veteran plate and the original historical motorcycle plate, South Dakota now offers 142 different license plates,” Motor Vehicle Division Director Lisa Weyer said in a statement.

Residents may apply for these license plates at their local county treasurer’s office or online at mysdcars.sd.gov during their renewal period.

See Also: