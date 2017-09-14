New Sioux Falls Ice Institute to Help Cure Kids Cancer

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute was started in 2008 to give ice fishermen an opportunity to see the latest and greatest in the ice fishing industry, but also learn from the experts on how to use the equipment.

On Wednesday there was a press conference at the Sioux Falls Arena where Dakota Angler owner Todd Heitkamp announced 2017 Ice Institute will be held at the Sioux Falls Arena on November 10th-12th.

There will be over 80 vendors. Free seminars conducted by many of the ice fishing pros. You'll be able to see all the latest and greatest in the ice fishing world, including portable & permanent ice shacks, augers, electronics, as well as plenty of jigs and lures!

And really cool this year there will be a kids fishing pond where you kids can pay to fish and win prizes with all the proceeds going to Cure Kids Cancer!

Results Radio is very proud to be one of this years sponsors. Admission is only $5 to get into the door.

Vendor booths are still available, so if you're interested please contact Todd at (605) 336-9132.

