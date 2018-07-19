New Salmonella Concerns for Pets and People in Midwest

In the recent weeks of salmonella concerns including precut melon, Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, and earlier this week, Hy-Vee Spring Pasta salad, a new concerned has risen, this time dealing with turkey. And it seems to hit heavy in the upper Midwest. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reporting 90 people have reported illnesses associated with salmonella from 26 different states.

One illness reported in South Dakota and several in Minnesota and Iowa.

The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products, and live turkeys. They cannot at this time identify the source. But interviewed people have all reported different types and brands of turkey products from many different locations.

The CDC is also reporting that 40 people have been hospitalized due to the illness. They fear that the evidence indicates it might be widespread in the turkey industry. So until the source is figured out, wash your hands thoroughly, cook raw turkey thoroughly, and just use common kitchen sense.

The CDC also does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets because salmonella will not only make your pets sick but people as well who have handled it.

Here's the latest and where to go for updates on this salmonella concern.

