New Report Says Crime is Soaring in Sioux Falls

Trust me when I tell you that Sioux Falls just made a list that it wants nothing to do with. Not only did we make the list we're sitting near the top of this taboo list.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls is a new member on the list of the '25 cities where crime is soaring' in the U.S.

The website 24/7 Wall Street, just finished reviewing FBI data for nearly 200 cities nationwide, KSFY TV reports their findings revealed that crime is definitely on the rise in South Dakota's largest city. It's soaring so much, that Sioux Falls has now claimed the number two spot on the list right behind Monroe, Louisiana.

The recent report shows that violent crime has been on the rise in Sioux Falls for nearly every year, in the last five years, consequently, that uptick has resulted in an 80 percent overall surge in crime in the city according to KSFY TV.

Last week, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a report that examined the state of crime in the entire state. KSFY TV says that report shows violent crime actually went down statewide last year, but drug crimes rose more than seven percent in 2017.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: