The folks at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center have announced that the Sutton Rodeo of South Dakota is bringing the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s (PRCA) newest competition series to Premiere Center on Friday, September 28 and Saturday, September 29.

The PRCA Xtreme Roughstock Event will feature the Xtreme Bulls Tour, Xtreme Bronc Match and the brand new Xtreme Bareback Riding event all together at one place for the first time ever. This will also be the last chance for fans to see rodeo stars qualify for the 2018 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

The event showcases the PRCA’s top Bull Riders, Saddle Bronc and Bareback Riders against the best rodeo stock in the world in a unique $40,000 competition. Money earned goes toward qualification to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and World Championship titles in Las Vegas.

Fans will also be treated to a freestyle bullfighting competition. Top rodeo personnel scheduled to appear include Barrelman Keith Isley, 12-time Clown of the Year, Comedy Act and Coors Man in the Can along with Specialty Act Tomas Garcilazo, 3-time PRCA Dress Act of the Year and Mexican Charro.

Tickets are $18, $29, $43 and $52 and will go on sale Friday May 25, at 10:00 AM at the KELOLAND Box Office there at the Denny Sanford Premire Center. Tickets can also be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

