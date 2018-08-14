New Jersey Takes in $40.6 Million in Sports Bets in July

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting is off and running in New Jersey, with three casinos and two racetracks taking in $40.6 million in wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

Those figures were part of a report that showed that Hard Rock debuted as Atlantic City's No. 3 casino in terms of gambling revenue out of the nine casinos in town. Ocean Resort came in last in its first full month of operation.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting if they choose. Since betting began in New Jersey on June 14, more than $57 million in bets has been taken in, and additional companies continue to join a rapidly expanding market.

July's numbers were mainly posted by the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos, and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks. Bally's casino began taking sports bets on July 30.

Since then, Harrah's and Resorts have started taking sports bets as well, but their revenue will not be reported until mid-September.

And Wednesday morning, the Golden Nugget will begin taking in-person sports bets.

The Meadowlands, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the NFL's New York Jets and Giants play, took in $1.35 million in July, having started taking bets on July 14. Monmouth Park, which started taking bets June 14, took in $856,280 in July, and has won $3.1 million since mid-June.

