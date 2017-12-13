New Irish Pub Opens Wednesday in Downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls is quickly becoming an entertainment, retail and dining hot spot. We take in the arts at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater and Washington Pavilion. We enjoy strolls along the River Greenway. Icon Lounge and Wiley's Tavern host nights with live music. Do a little shopping at the Duluth Trading Company, Zandbroz Variety, Mrs. Murphy's Irish Gifts and many more.

Downtown Sioux Falls is also home to trendy bars and restaurants including a brand new addition to Phillips Avenue. The Blarney Stone Pub opens Wednesday, December 13 at 333 S. Phillips Avenue.

The authentic Irish pub will feature a drink menu with several draft beers, Scotches and Irish Whiskey, plus wine and signature cocktails. The lunch and dinner menus offer pub sandwiches like the Reuben, Blarney Dip and Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich. The Blarney Stone wouldn't be an Irish pub without Guinness Irish Stew and Bangers and Mash. See the menu here .

This is the third Blarney Stone Pub with locations also in Bismarck and West Fargo.

The pub occupies the former Touch of Europe/Mi Tierra building at 12th and Phillips and will have an indoor-outdoor seating area along with a basement bar.

Source : Blarney Stone Pub

