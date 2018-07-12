New Game Show That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans

Did you know that around 45 million Americans owe upward of $1.4 trillion dollars in student loans? Well a new game is looking to help those people by paying off all of their student debt.

The new game show is called, "Paid Off" and will have three contestants, all of whom must carry some college debt battle it out over a series of questions. Whom ever answers the most questions by the time the show ends, the show will cover up to 100 percent of their loans.

Hosting the show is Michael Torpey, a New York-based actor. According to NBCnews, Torpey said "We're playing in a weird space of dark comedy, as a comedian, I think a common approach to a serious topic is to try to laugh at it first."

The new show airs Tuesday nights at 9:00PM on TruTV network.

