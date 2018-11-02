Neighbors Helping Neighbors – the Way It’s Supposed to Be

Despite social media and how negative it's become, here's an example of how we're supposed to act towards one another. It's being played out every day at a California donut shop where the wife of the owner recently suffered a brain aneurysm.

John and Stella Chhan came to the United States from Cambodia as refugees in 1979 and bought Donut City in Seal Beach, California where they've been in business for 30 years. Recently, John's been working alone though while his wife recovers from surgery.

When customers found out about Stella's condition they started buying out the days donuts early so John could go home early. Some days the demand is so great that John is able to get home by 10:00 AM to care for his wife and spend time with her.

John says he appreciates all the help from the community. "A lot of people, they come to buy a lot of donuts from us and give me more time to go visit my wife." One customer offered to set up a GoFundMe page for the couple, but Chhan declined.

Another customer said it best when asked why they're doing what they're doing. "The sooner we can get John home, the better it is for both him and Stella as well as the entire community. They're a big part of the fabric of our neighborhood."

Folks, this is how we're supposed to act towards one another - with civility - something this country is in dire need of. It's time we all step up and offer a helping hand to all the Johns and Stellas of our community. There are people out there who need our help.

