Need a Job? Washington Pavilion to Host Career Fair on Monday

Fall is a popular time of the year for job fairs. It's a time of the year when people begin to get the itch to look for a new gig. Maybe it's something full-time, more often it's a person looking for a little part-time work to make some extra dough for the holiday season.

The Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion is getting into the action on Monday, (September 17) as they host a walk-in career fair. People looking to learn more about the part-time job opportunities the Washington Pavilion has to offer are encouraged to stop in for on-site interviews that day from 3:00-7:00 PM.

According to KSFY , some of the part-time positions available include; stagehands, lead ushers, food service workers, museum interactors, just to name a few. There's a variety of opportunities available, and many positions start immediately.

In a press release issued by the Pavilion on Wednesday, (September 12), Regina Ruhberg, Director of the Husby Performing Arts Center said, “This is a great opportunity for anyone in the community looking to be a part of a hard-working and energetic team. We love what we do, and we’re looking for upbeat and motivated people to join our team.”

If this sounds like something for you, applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and fill out a job application at the event. You can also fill out a job application online prior to the event and take it with you to the career fair on Monday.

Source: KSFY TV