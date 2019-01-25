NBA Captains Chosen for All-Star Game

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is a captain and an All-Star starter while Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will choose his own teammates as the other captain for the 2019 NBA All-Star game.

While there were perhaps mild surprises there were no real stunners during Thursday night’s unveiling of the starters for the NBA All-Star Game that will be played in Charlotte on February 17. James and Antetokounmpo are captains, their perk for being the leading vote-getters out of the Western and Eastern Conferences, and nine of this year’s 10 starters have been chosen to begin All-Star Games in the past.

The starting guards from the East are Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker of Charlotte. The East frontcourt picks were Antetokounmpo, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. From the West, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA MVP James Harden were the picks at guard, with James, Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City’s Paul George getting the frontcourt spots.

This will be James' 15th All-Star Game start, tying Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history.

