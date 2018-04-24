National Prescription Drug Take Back Program This Saturday

What do you do with old or unneeded prescription drugs? Now you can dispose of them properly thanks to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Program.

According to the office of South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard you can get rid of unneeded prescription drugs on Saturday, April 28, as law enforcement agencies across the state participate in the program.

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM law enforcement, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will give individuals opportunities to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous no questions asked.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 69 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2016, making South Dakota the second lowest in the nation for drug overdose deaths. As the national number of overdoses is high, the Department is urging residents to be vigilant.

You may drop off your prescriptions at any law enforcement agency this Saturday no questions asked.

See Also: