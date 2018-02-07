A parade in the middle of winter? Yup and for those in the parade all are rock stars in the field. Literally!

Leading up to the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic in Sioux Falls the annual Bird Dog Parade will kick-off the festivities at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, February 16th at 11:00 AM. This year’s parade will feature over 35 breeds and 110 bird dogs.

How many different breeds of hunting dogs can you name off the top of your head? Maybe a labrador retriever, a German shorthaired pointer and a Brittany right? Me too.

Ever heard of a Deutsch Langhaar? Or a Llewellin Setter? What's a Braque du Bourbonnis? If you skipped everything above you may think they were names of beers.

The National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic will take over Sioux Falls February 16, 17 & 18.

