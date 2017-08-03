NASCAR Issues Fines, Penalties and Suspension

A number a race cars in the last NASCAR Cup race at Pocono didn't comply with tech inspection. The result was a suspension, healthy fines plus some penalties.

The biggest story involves the #77 Furniture Row car. A rear suspension violation was found after driver Erik Jones finished eighth at the Overton’s 400.

Crew chief Chris Gayle, has been suspended for the next two Cup races and fined $50,000. The team was docked 25 owner points and 25 driver points, leaving Jones 150 points behind the cutoff spot for NASCAR's playoffs heading into the race at Watkins Glen.

In addition, three other teams were fined for lug nut violations. The winning car of Kyle Busch, the #17 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the #6 of Trevor Bayne all had improperly installed lug nuts.

Each crew chief of those three teams were fined $10,000.