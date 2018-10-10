Myers’ Deli Does Brunch

I love brunch and am always down to try a new place. Myers' Deli and More is located downtown at 221 S. Phillips. I've heard great things about their food but hadn't been there myself yet.

We decided to try their brunch. We showed up and to our surprise, it was a brunch buffet. I love a good buffet. And on this particular day, there were bottomless bellinis too. Any time there is a bottomless drink, you have to get at least three to make it worth it, right?

There was an omelet station, freshly made pancakes, and of course eggs and sausage and bacon. Then, for the non-breakfast items, there were soups, paninis, meatloaf, ham, pork, shepherd's pie, and a couple different casseroles. There was also fresh fruit and a ton of baked good deliciousness!

There were coffee and juice as well as the pop machine. However, if you wanted fancier coffee, they also had a full coffee bar.

The best part though was live music! The ambiance was amazing.

I definitely waddled out of there. But that is the beauty of a buffet.

Myers' Deli Brunch