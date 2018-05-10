My Two Favorite Sculptures on the 2018 Downtown SculptureWalk

If you haven't ventured downtown to check out the stores, restaurants and entertainment, you are missing out on some of the best parts of living in Sioux Falls.

Recently, 57 sculptures were installed in downtown Sioux Falls for the 2018 SculptureWalk. Just one more reason to spend an afternoon (or evening) in the heart of the city. This is the 15th year for the SculptureWalk. The sculptures are all unique in style and materials. They are owned by the artists and loaned to the SculptureWalk, but all are for sale. According to SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com, 23% of the sculptures that have been on display in downtown Sioux Falls have been sold. The SculptureWalk receives a 25% commission.

We recently explored downtown Sioux Falls to check out the new sculptures. Although I enjoyed all of them, two really intrigued me. One of my favorites was the Standing Bear located in front of Shriver's Square. My reason for liking this piece isn't because I'm a huge bear fan. What caught my eye was what was used to create the piece.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The sculpture was made out of old silverware including forks and knives. My dad collected silverware for years in hopes of making wind chimes for my mom. He would've loved this sculpture. After seeing this, he probably would've been out in the garage bending fork tines with a dream of making something similar. If you want to own this sculpture, according to the website, it will cost you $12,500.

Another piece that fascinated me was the sculpture called "Unity" located in front of Bechtold's Jewelers. I loved the smooth lines of the body and the detail in the inner heart. This piece costs $16,000.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

This year's sculptures are all unique and special in their own way. Look for the big mushroom in front of the Phillips Avenue Diner (you can't miss it) or the neon palm tree by the Blarney Stone Pub. You can vote for your favorite sculpture online and the top winners receive cash.

