My ‘Kinky’ Thursday Night

Kinky Boots is in town for a run of shows at the Washington Pavilion.

In case you didn't know, it is based on a true story that was turned into a movie about a guy who inherits a failing shoe factory and has to decide whether to shut down the factory or try something new. And that is when Lola walks into his life. He decides to start making shoes for drag queens!

The show is full of fun music, upbeat dance numbers, and a lot of sparkle, but it does carry a deeper message of acceptance and compassion. It was done very well.

The show does run about 3 hours, but it goes quick. I wasn't bored for a second.

The music is by Cyndi Lauper and the show won a ton of Tonys, so you know it's good.

I was lucky enough to get third row seats! I could see the sweat beads on the cast's faces! And just when I thought that was as close as I was going to get, a friend of mine got me into a little meet and greet mixer after the show! I got to meet a few cast members and take pictures and chat a little. Plus, there was free booze!

I found out, Sioux Falls is the first stop on this tour of Kinky Boots . They just finished tech rehearsals and previews in Grand Forks, ND.

Honestly, I couldn't tell. The cast had great chemistry already! You would have thought they had been doing it for years!