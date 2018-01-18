Mountain Lion Believed to Have Attacked Donkey Near Canistota

A mountain lion is believed to have attacked a donkey near Canistota earlier this week. The Sioux Nation Freeman Vet Clinic posted pics of the brutal claw marks. The donkey has extensive wounds but should pull through according to their Facebook page.

Mountain lion sightings are no stranger to eastern South Dakota. Last fall, a mountain lion was spotted near Crooks and area becoming more common especially along the Missouri River. In 2014, a lion was hidig under the deck of a western Sioux Falls house.

Typically, a mountain lion is scared of people and are always on the move.

According to South Dakota law, if a mountain lion is threatening you, another person, or your pets and livestock, it's legal for you to shoot it.



Also See: