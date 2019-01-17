Motorola Razr Makes a Comeback!

What a year 2004 was. Mark Zuckerberg created the social networking site Facebook , the 2004 Summer Olympics were held in Athens, Greece , George W. Bush was re-elected President of the United States , and Motorola released the Razr. Motorola's super-thin, metallic flip phone that was the "it" phone to have in the early 2000's. Now word has it that it is set to make a comeback as a smartphone with a foldable screen.

Sources say Lenovo Group, which makes the phone, is teaming up with Verizon to start exclusively selling the new Razr in the U.S. It could arrive as soon as February. The bad news, unfortunately, is that the price is set at $1,500. There’s no word yet on things like screen size, specifications, or even form factor.

The phone was so popular back in the day that Motorola sold more than 130 million units in four years. Apparently, everything old is new again. Even when it comes to cell phones.

Source: USAtoday.com