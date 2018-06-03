People traveling on the east side of Sioux Falls near Veteran's Parkway experienced rerouted traffic on Friday night.

According to KSFY TV, traffic on east Sioux Falls in the area of Veterans Parkway and Split Rock Road between 26th Street and Arrowhead Parkway needed to be shutdown due to a traffic accident.

KSFY reports the accident occurred early Friday night, (June 1) when a motorcycle collided with an SUV. When police arrived on scene, they discovered a motorcycle on its side in the middle of the intersection.

In order to conduct an investigation, authorities were forced to shut down traffic in the area for several hours as they attempted to reconstruct the accident scene.

KSFY says there is still no word on the condition of either driver involved. More details regarding the crash as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV