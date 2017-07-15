Mother Arrested after Three Children Found Living in Home with No Electricity and Water

A Sioux Falls woman is in jail, and her three children in protective custody after they were found living in extremely poor conditions in a home located in the north central part of Sioux Falls .

KDLT News is reporting that authorities were called to a home on the 1200 block of North Main Avenue after a family dispute broke out on the afternoon of Thursday (July 13).

29-year-old Edward Cottier Jr., who was staying in the home, notified police of the situation according to the KDLT News report.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens told KDLT News, "When officers went inside they found some extremely poor living conditions; trash everywhere, spoiled food, kids running around without shoes on inside the house, and the house was extremely dirty and messy."

The report states that three children, ages 8, 5, and 2, had been living in the home for an undetermined amount of time with no water and electricity.

“It’s one thing to have a house that’s cluttered or messy, but when it gets to the point where you have trash piled up inside the house and there’s no food for the kids and spoiled food, that really kind of changes the game", said Clemens.

Upon discovering the living conditions, authorities arrested twenty-seven-year-old Billie Jo Sakpe on child endangerment and interfering with emergency communications charges. She was also booked on drug charges after police found meth and marijuana inside the home.

Cottier Jr., the man who placed the call to police, was also arrested on drug charges according to the KDLT News report.

Source: KDLT News

