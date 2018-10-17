Mother Accused of Trying to Kill Self, Baby In Car Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman tried to kill her baby and herself by crashing her car into a ditch off an interstate in Sioux Falls, because she believed the infant was sick and she was an unfit mother, according to court documents.

Julia Alzoubaidi, 34, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the crash early Tuesday off Interstate 229 near the Big Sioux River.

Alzoubaidi left a suicide note in her car stating she decided to kill her six-month-old child because he was showing signs of having an attachment disorder, a condition in which infants are detached and don't like to be held, the affidavit said.

Troopers responding to the 3:30 a.m. crash found Alzoubaidi face down in the river and her infant along the bank.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says the mother and her baby remained hospitalized Wednesday and that Alzoubaidi would be booked into the jail once she recovers if she does not post bond set at $250,000.

Avera Health confirmed Alzoubaidi was an employee. Avera's website identified her as a psychologist. Investigators said Alzoubaidi told medical staff she planned to kill her baby and herself because she was an unfit mother.

According to the court document, Alzoubaidi's husband told detectives that his wife suffered from anxiety and depression and had not been taking her medication during her pregnancy and while breastfeeding. He said he didn't know she would attempt to harm the baby or herself.

Alzoubaidi told detectives that she woke up early on Tuesday, put her baby in the car and drove on the interstate before intentionally driving into a ditch, the affidavit said.

When she came to after the crash, authorities say Alzoubaidi carried the baby to the river and placed him along the bank before jumping into the water, from which she was rescued by troopers. It was not clear if Alzoubaidi has hired an attorney who can speak on her behalf.