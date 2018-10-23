Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

Each year when Halloween comes around, it's costume time. Usually, there's a new character that's popular to depict based on a recent movie or TV show.

Then, there's also the good old standby's. The ones that have been top choices for generations.

Well, the new one this year comes from a video game sensation. The video game Fortnite has taken over as a record-breaking game since it came out in 2017. It's a game that all kids are playing.

That comes as no surprise. What might surprise you, is the costumes following behind.

According to Google, these are the top 25 Halloween costumes this year:

Fortnite Spider-Man Unicorn Dinosaur Witch Harley Quinn Superhero Pirate Rabbit Princess Clown Wonder Woman Mouse The Incredibles Mermaid Zombie Monster Ninja Doll Batman 1980s Bear Black Panther Vampire Pumpkin