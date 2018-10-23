Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Each year when Halloween comes around, it's costume time. Usually, there's a new character that's popular to depict based on a recent movie or TV show.

Then, there's also the good old standby's. The ones that have been top choices for generations.

Well, the new one this year comes from a video game sensation. The video game Fortnite has taken over as a record-breaking game since it came out in 2017. It's a game that all kids are playing.

That comes as no surprise. What might surprise you, is the costumes following behind.

According to Google, these are the top 25 Halloween costumes this year:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Unicorn
  4. Dinosaur
  5. Witch
  6. Harley Quinn
  7. Superhero
  8. Pirate
  9. Rabbit
  10. Princess
  11. Clown
  12. Wonder Woman
  13. Mouse
  14. The Incredibles
  15. Mermaid
  16. Zombie
  17. Monster
  18. Ninja
  19. Doll
  20. Batman
  21. 1980s
  22. Bear
  23. Black Panther
  24. Vampire
  25. Pumpkin

