Most Popular Baby Names of 2018

It appears that names from generations past are coming back as new families grow.

KSFY TV is reporting that names like Emma and Oliver are topping the choices for parents as they start or add to their family. In 2018 those two names were at the top of the list for both boys and girls names at Sanford Health.

Did you ever notice when spending any time at the hospital in a waiting room or while walking a hallway you hear the cradle chime? It's their way of letting us know about a new arrival.

According to KSFY Emma holds on to the top spot for girls after ranking first in 2015 and third in 2016. Jackson, the most popular name for a baby boy in 2017, did not return to the top five list for 2018.

Here's a look at the top five for both boys and girls names:

Girls:

Emma Harper Ava Evelyn Avery

Boys:

Oliver Liam Owen Henry Hudson