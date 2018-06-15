Most Memorable Dads from Movies

With Father's Day each year, we tend to remember all the fun we had with our dads. And we realize how important he was and the impact he had on our lives.

It's really become a big deal at my house with my wife and son making my day extra special. It makes me wish my dad was still alive so I could do the same for him.

Then I think of other dads that had an affect on me, such as my friends dads when I was growing up. I would like to honor them also.

And then there were the dads that weren't actually real, but we paid close attention to them. I'm talking about the famous movie dads.

Let's take a look at the top five most memorable movie dads of all time:

1. Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)

Fatherly advice: "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view. Until you climb into his skin and walk around in it."

2. Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) in "The Godfather" (1972)

Fatherly Advice: "A man that doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man."

3. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) in "National Lampoon's Vacation" (1983)

Fatherly Advice: "Everybody in the car. Boat leaves in two minutes. Or, perhaps you don't want to see the second largest ball of twine on the face of the earth, which is only four short hours away."

4. John Kinsella (Dwier Brown) in "Field of Dreams" (1989)

Fatherly Advice: "(Heaven) is the place dreams come true."

5.. George McFly (Crispin Glover) in "Back to the Future" (1985)

Fatherly Advice: "Last night, Darth Vader came down from Planet Vulcan and told me that if I didn't take Lorraine out, that he'd melt my brain."

