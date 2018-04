Business Insider posted a list of the most dangerous intersections in the country . The most perilous place in the 605 is not in Sioux Falls.

The title belongs to Rapid City at the intersection of U.S. Highway 16 (Mount Rushmore Road) and Catron Boulevard.

In Minnesota the most danger is in New Ulm at Hwy 14 and 15 . Ankeny, Iowa holds the title for the intersection of Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street .

Source: Business Insider

