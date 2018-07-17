With this round of reports, thankfully no guns were taken. However it does bring cause for alarm as unlocked cars continue to be a target in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens revealed about a dozen reports all around the city detailing the latest larceny barrage of unsecured vehicles.

“It’s just random stuff like clothes, a couple backpacks and a stereo. A couple cars had (items disturbed), but nothing was taken.”

The other trend of note from yesterday’s police activity revolved around a series of graffiti tags that were found. Clemens says multiple reports came from one particular area of Sioux Falls.

“Electrical boxes were the main target (for graffiti). There were a couple of business signs that had some graffiti on them also. There were (about a dozen) reports of graffiti in the area of 57th Street.”

The reports were mostly confined to areas near 57th and Louise and going west toward Technopolis Drive and Broadband Lane with one outlier reported closer to Minnesota Avenue at 57th Street and South Sweetbriar Drive.

For both the unlocked car larcenies and the graffiti cases, police are trying to track down suspects.

See Also: