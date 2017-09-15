More Garth Brooks Concert Shuttles Info

Nine Garth Brooks shows at the PREMIERE Center could create some unique parking challenges over the next couple of weekends. In response The City of Sioux Falls and SMG, who manages the PREMIERE Center, are encouraging people to arrive early and use a free shuttle service that will run from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“Parking will be tight on the days when two concerts take place back-to-back, so get there early and consider the FREE shuttles. You may not park near the front door, but remember the parking is FREE,” Mayor Mike Huether said in a statement.

At the fairgrounds, the north parking lot along Madison Street will be the location of the pick-up and drop-offs before and after each concert. Shuttles will run until after the evening concert ends and all patrons have left the building.

The shuttles will run:

• Friday, September 15—starting at 4 p.m.

• Saturday, September 16—starting at 1 p.m.

• Sunday, September 17—starting at 4 p.m.

• Friday, September 22—starting at 4 p.m.

• Saturday, September 23—starting at 1 p.m.

• Sunday, September 24—starting at 1 p.m.