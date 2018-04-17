While we all continue to dream of spring one day finally really getting going, we have a bit more of winter on the horizon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast South Dakota, as well as parts of Minnesota, and Iowa. It's effect from 1:00 AM until 4:00 PM Wednesday.

Snow is expected to start early in the morning on Wednesday (April 17) and continue throughout the day. Maybe mixing with rain Wednesday afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation and moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice and sleet accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM CDT Wednesday. The heaviest snow will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Expect reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

See Also: