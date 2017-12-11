More and More Parents Helping Their Adult Children Financially

Used to be when your kid graduated from college or some other form of job training they were "on their own" - not anymore. That was then, this is now.

According to a recent Credit Cards dot come survey 84% of parents are helping their adult children out with living expenses - 70% are helping them with debt repayment.

Investment experts warn parents that if you do agree to help your child out financially, be smart about it .

As a result of society getting older, more and more people are finding themselves struggling to make ends meet during their retirement years.

So that money that you give your kids today may have to come back from your kids later when you're older and retired.

Source: CreditCards.com

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: