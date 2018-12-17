MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jamar Akoh scored 17 points with eight rebounds and Bobby Moorehead scored 13 and Montana beat North Dakota State 60-53 Monday night.

It was Akoh's second game back after missing six games with a wrist injury.

The Bison led 23-19 at halftime before the Grizzlies took control with a 13-4 run when Moorehead and Ahmaad Rorie made back-to-back 3-pointers, Sayeed Pridgett added a layup and Moorhead another 3 for a 32-27 lead Montana (6-3) would never relinquish.

Earlier, Tyson Ward made a 3-point play, followed with 3-pointer and Deng Geu made a pair of foul shots and the Bison led 23-17 with 2:15 before intermission. Both teams made nine first-half field goals, but Montana didn't make one trip to the foul line. North Dakota (4-8) only made three trips and made them all.

Ward led North Dakota State with 15 points, Vinnie Shahid scored 14 and Geu added 13 with six rebounds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.