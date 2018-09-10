Start Your Engines! Monster Jam is Thundering Back to Town
Start your engines, Sioux Falls! Monster Jam is roaring back into town Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6, for two days of jaw-dropping stunts and car-crushing action at Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Monster Jam is an amazing, affordable experience - and there will be spills! My son and I have attended every Monster Jam event in Sioux Fall in the past 6 years and it's one of our favorite nights of the year and is highly recommended.
The new tour will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family!
Show times are 7:00 PM on Friday (October 5) and 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday (October 6).
Tickets start at just $15 and are available starting April 17 at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Premier Box Office, Ticketmaster, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. (All seats are $2 more day of show)
A Pit Party is scheduled on Saturday from 10:30 AM to noon. Tickets for the Pit Party are $10.
Monster Jam events feature some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and many more.
I had the honor of welcoming thrill seekers in 2017 for fire up the crowd.
