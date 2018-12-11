Monday Night Football, All Seattle

Seattle Seahawks' chances of reaching the postseason jumped after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night 21-7.

The Seahawks had plenty of fun pushing the Vikings around limiting them to 276 yards and 4.9 yards per play. At the heart of that success? A defensive wrinkle the Seahawks call "Bandit," which deployed seven defensive backs as a means to change things up and cover Minnesota's multiple receiving threats. Whatever the package it worked against Minnesota.

It took the Vikings seven possessions to reach Seattle territory, they didn't get to the red zone until the early stages of the fourth quarter, and they didn't score until the game was out of reach with 1:10 to go.

Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman put the cherry on top of a dominant defensive performance with a fumble recovery for a touchdown with less than three minutes to go.

It was the second week in a row that the Seahawks scored a defensive touchdown. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it was the first time since Week 17 of 2014 and Week 1 of 2015 that the Seahawks accomplished the feat. The last time they did that within a regular season? During their Super Bowl championship season in 2013.

