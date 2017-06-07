Mom Allegedly Pulled Child’s Teeth With Pliers in Walmart Bathroom

A woman is in some serious trouble for the dangerous way she takes care of her child's oral hygiene.

Police in American Fork, Utah say 47-year-old Jeannine Cherilynn Isom pulled two of her seven-year-old's teeth in a Walmart bathroom with needle nose pliers and hand sanitizer she purchased in the store.

The incident happened in April. Isom has been charged with one count of child abuse for the unusual dental procedure.

"She proceeded to use the needle nose pliers to extract both teeth, both of his upper front teeth in his mouth," Sergeant Cameron Paul said.

Isom was caught after a worker and the boy's brother heard him screaming. Authorities say she didn't use any anesthetic and one tooth was loose while another "was only a little loose."

"When she proceeded to extract them, they didn't come out in one whole piece," said Paul. "There were multiple pieces. So that illustrates that they were still very attached to this child's mouth."

Isom claims the teeth were infected, but a dentist who examined the child said that isn't true.