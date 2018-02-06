MLB Spring Training is Just Around the Corner

Now that the NFL season has wrapped up we switch gears. Play Ball!

Pitchers and catchers of the Minnesota Twins begin reporting to Spring Training on Tuesday, February 13th in Fort Meyers, Florida with workouts beginning the next day. Other position players report on February 18th and the first game is scheduled for Monday, February 22nd against the University of Minnesota Gophers.

So are you ready?

The Twins are in the Grapefruit League and will play 17 Spring Training games against both American League and National League teams.

Minnesota opens the 2018 MLB season on the road Thursday, March 29th in Baltimore with the home opener at Target Field April 5th against the Seattle Mariners.

